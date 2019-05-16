× Woman allegedly forced friend’s daughter to get birth control implant into her arm

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Beaver County woman is accused of forcing a friend’s daughter to get a birth control implant into her arm.

Valerie Fullum, 29, has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and a count of recklessly endangering another person, court documents show.

Police became aware of the incident on May 3 when two women reported that someone had given one of the mothers’ daughter birth control.

The mother of the child who received the implant told police that her daughter began experiencing unexplained health issues that prompted several visits to the Emergency Room and blood tests after the night of April 7, when her daughter and one of the girl’s friend stayed at Fullum’s home, the criminal complaint says. The health issues lasted several weeks.

On May 2, the child told her mother about the incident that took place on April 8.

The girl advised that she and her friend were woken up by Fullum that morning and were too late to take the school bus.

According to the criminal complaint, Fullum drove the two to a medical facility at an unknown location, telling them that they were going to see an OB/GYN. They walked inside but weren’t able to be seen.

At that point, Fullum traveled to another facility, Adagio Health in Turtle Creek, Allegheny County, and reportedly told the girls they were getting birth control, the criminal complaint says. After both children told Fullum they didn’t want birth control, she reportedly said that the one girl was getting it anyway. It’s alleged that the child was then checked in as a patient and forced into receiving the implant by Fullum.

Upon leaving the facility, Fullum dropped the girls off at a park in New Brighton, Beaver County and reportedly told them to not tell their parents about what happened.

Both mothers advised to police their daughters aren’t sexually active and they did not give Fullum permission beyond making sure their children made it to school, according to the criminal complaint. The girls said the same.

Fullum now faces charges.