York man accused of robbing victim at knifepoint

YORK — Police have charged a 33-year-old York man with one count of robbery after a late-night incident Wednesday on the 500 block of West Market Street in York.

Jeremy Scott Cerezo, of the 1500 block of Kerens Way, was charged after witnesses told police he held a man at knifepoint and stole his wallet.

The incident was reported to York City Police at 11:25 p.m., according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

Police responded to a disturbance call were given a description of a suspect, later identified as Cerezo, and detained him in the area of 540 West Market Street. Three witnesses — including the alleged victim — approached officers on the scene and accused Cerezo of robbing one of them.

The witnesses told police Cerezo stopped them while they were driving on Belvedere Avenue and asked for a ride. The driver picked him up and began driving off. When the vehicle stopped at the next traffic light on West Market Street, Cerezo allegedly took out a knife, held it to the victim’s throat, and demanded the victim’s wallet.

Cerezo took the victim’s wallet and exited the vehicle, but the victim followed him. A physical fight ensued, and the victim was able to retrieve his wallet from Cerezo’s pants, the witnesses told police.

The victim suffered a scratch to the back of his right shoulder in the scuffle, police say.