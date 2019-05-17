× 18-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An 18-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Adams County, according to a State Police report.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Hoffman Home Road and Speelman Klinger Road in Mount Joy Township.

A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on Speelman Klinger Road when it approached a stop sign, entered the roadway and drove into the path of a Ford F-250 that was heading south on Hoffman Home Road, the report said.

Faith Boone, of Gettysburg, was a passenger in the Chevrolet when it was struck. She died at the scene. The driver was flown to York Hospital with suspected major injuries, the report added.

The driver of the Ford was transported via ambulance to Gettysburg Hospital with a suspected minor injury.