2 adults, 3 children displaced after house fire in York City

YORK — Two adults and three children were displaced Thursday after a house fire in York City.

Crews were dispatched to the home in the 900 block of West Locust Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Officials say a dog was rescued.

The fire, which resulted in approximately $60,000 in damages, was caused by cooking and ruled accidental, officials add.

The Red Cross is assisting the family. No one was injured.