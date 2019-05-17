2019 Army Heritage Days “Remembering D-Day”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett previewed this weekend's 2019 Army Heritage Days program, "Remembering D-Day" at U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC) in Carlisle, PA

The U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC) in Carlisle, PA is excited to announce this year's theme for our 2019 Army Heritage Days program, "Remembering D-Day," commemorating the 75th anniversary of one of the most famous campaigns of WWII. The USAHEC is highlighting the anniversary with two D-Day focused lectures, displays, WWII aircraft flyover, and special programs throughout the two day event, as well as an increase of equipment and reenactors on the Army Heritage Trail. As always, Army Heritage Days, will encompass the history of the Army and the development of the American Soldier from pre-French and Indian War to current operations. Events will run both May 18th and 19th, 2019 from 9am to 5pm each day.

New to Army Heritage Days this year will be a WWII aircraft flyover scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. See and hear the C-47 transport which dropped paratroopers and supplies on the French countryside and towed gliders into the sky above Normandy. Also featured will be the workhorse fighter of WWII, the P51 Mustang. Of course, we will be bringing back old favorites such as the Veterans Meet and Greet, lectures by notable historians, the kid's passport program, and informational programs by the reenactors on the Army Heritage Trail. As always, the event will also feature a used book sale in the Museum Store.

The event admission and parking are free and open to the public.