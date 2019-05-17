47th Annual Greek Festival begins this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP HILL, Pa.-- The 47th Annual Greek Festival in Camp Hill begins this weekend.

From entertainment, to baklava, to gyros and more, everyone is Greek for a day at the annual festival!

Each year the festival is held at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral, at 1000 Yverdon Drive in Camp Hill.

The festival has free admission, and begins at 11:00 a.m., on Friday.

It's held every May and guests can enjoy delicious homemade Greek food, desserts, dancing, arts and crafts, and vendors.

Organizers say there is something for the entire family to enjoy at PA Greek Fest.

The event brings in tens of thousands of visitors each year, and organizers say to come with a big appetite!

For more information on the festival and parking you can visit their website.