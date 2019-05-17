× Adams County man will serve 7 to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to child rape

ADAMS COUNTY — A Fairfield man will serve seven to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of rape of a child in April, according to court documents.

James Caviness, 38, pleaded guilty in Adams County court on April 16, documents show. In exchange for his plea, other charges against him were dropped, court documents say. He must also serve three years of probation following the end of his jail term, according to court documents.

Caviness was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl and committing sexual offenses with a 16-year-old boy.