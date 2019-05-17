Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement files charges against Kennel after dog escapes and is hit and killed by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement filed charges on Friday against Greenlin Pet Resort in Londonderry Township after a dog escapes while no one was watching and is later hit and killed by a car.

"Kennels are required to keep their facility in a condition that is safe for the animal and keeps them enclosed," said Shannon Powers, Spokesperson with the Department of Agriculture.

Powers says after receiving a complaint following the incident, a dog warden was sent out to inspect and found multiple violations including failure to contain the dogs safely.

"When I talked to the warden on Wednesday the door was still pulled apart from the building like it was when I was there, he pulled on it he confirmed what I saw that it was pulled away far enough that a larger dog could get through," said Rob Hoffner, owner of dog that was killed.

Greenlin Pet Resort is now facing a maintenance violation and up to $300 in fines.

The Hoffner family says they'd like to see the owner of the resort face more penalties and are now fighting for justice .

"I don't think it's enough. I feel he shouldn't have a license to run kennels," said Samantha Hoffner.

FOX43 confirmed with officials no one was at the kennel overnight when the dog escaped.

According to the Department of Agriculture, in the state of Pennsylvania, it is not required for staff to stay overnight with pets at a kennel.

The couple says they are now pushing to change that.

"Unfortunately that wasn't the case for Tulip. She was alone for thirteen hours essentially which is entirely too long," said Hoffner. "We have and we will continue to contact local politicians about getting a law in place that they cannot be left alone. No one should have to go through what we are going through, the heartache, the disappointment and the anger," he added.

FOX43 reached out to the Greenlin Pet Resort for comment regarding the charges, however we did not hear back.

Officials say a dog warden will be checking in to ensure the facility is more secure and changes have been made accordingly.