Chambersburg man accused of indecently assaulting girl during 'cuddle time'

CHAMBERSBURG — Police have charged a 35-year-old man with corruption of minors and indecent assault after he allegedly admitted that his “cuddling” with a 14-year-old girl included pulling down his pants and removing her bra with his mouth as he lay in bed with her.

Todd Andrew Rogers, of the 1200 block of Thistletown Drive, was charged after State Police investigated a report of possible child abuse received on May 1, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

In an interview with State Police, Rogers allegedly admitted admitted to having “cuddle time” with the victim, which began when he would wake her in the morning, usually with a kiss to the cheek. Rogers allegedly told police he would “spoon” with the girl after she pulled him into the bed.

Rogers told police he would sometimes touch the girl’s bra and breast because of how his arm was around her, and that his leg would be between her legs, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, on one specific occasion, Rogers said, the girl was sleeping in a flannel shirt with two buttons undone. He could not recall undoing the buttons, Rogers allegedly told police, but he indicated it’s possible he did. Rogers allegedly told police the girl was lying on her back when he kissed her collarbone and chest, ran his hand up her stomach, and began to “play” with the button near her waist, because he did not initially realize what it was.

Rogers allegedly admitted he grew aroused, which is why he left the bed.

Police say Rogers told them he was starting to see the girl “more sexually,” and that the girl would often sit on his lap and play with his chest hair.

Police interviewed the victim on May 8. The girl allegedly told them Rogers pulled her pants down while she was in bed, broke down in tears, and then cuddled with her as usual. The girl also claimed she woke up to Rogers unbuttoning her shirt halfway, taking off her bra with his mouth, and kissing her chest. He also pulled her pants down to her underwear, the girl told police.