Cumberland County woman accused of trying to spray mace into victim’s house

CAMP HILL — Two Cumberland County women have been charged with burglary and related offenses after Lower Allen Township Police say they damaged a woman’s home and attempted to spray mace through a window during an incident early Wednesday morning.

Beth Ann Johnson 34, and Shanice Thomas, 30, are charged with burglary, simple assault, loitering and prowling at night, and criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred at 2:10 a.m. on the 2200 block of Cedar Run Drive.

According to police, Thomas called the victim 10 times, threatening to show up at the victim’s home. The argument stemmed over the victim and Johnson having children from the same man, police say.

Thomas and Johnson eventually went to the victim’s home, police say. Once there, Johnson allegedly attempted to spray a can of mace through a window at the home, breaking a blind inside the house and a shutter outside.

Police say officers stopped both women as they were walking away from the residence. Thomas was allegedly in possession of the mace when police found them.

Both women were transported to Cumberland County Prison.