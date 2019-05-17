DISTRICT III Track & Field Championships: Day 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shippensburg University, Cumberland County -- Day One of the District III brought out the best in track and field stars from across the area. Preliminaries were run in all but one track event, while half of the field events crowned champions. Check out the list below for winners and catch some of the highlights and here from some champions in the video above.

Friday Field Events Finals

CLASS 2A GIRLS HIGH JUMP: Emma Rolston, Greenwood, 5-2

CLASS 2A GIRLS LONG JUMP: Madison Ziska, Schuylkill Valley, 16-7 3/4

CLASS 2A GIRLS DISCUS: Mallory Kauffman, Greenwood, 160-3 (Record. Old: 158-6, Heather Colyer, East Juniata, 1998)

CLASS 2A GIRLS JAVELIN: Maddie Sieg, Delone Catholic, 123-8

CLASS 3A GIRLS POLE VAULT: Sydney Horn, Manheim Township, 12-6

CLASS 3A GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP: Tesia Thomas, West York, 39-11

CLASS 3A GIRLS SHOT PUT: Keeley Suzenski, Berks Catholic, 43-6 3/4

CLASS 2A BOYS HIGH JUMP: Kolt Byers, Bermudian Springs, 6-4

CLASS 2A BOYS LONG JUMP: Matt Stout, Millersburg, 20-9

CLASS 2A BOYS DISCUS: Evan Niedrowski, Wyomissing, 163-1

CLASS 2A BOYS JAVELIN: Evan Niedrowski, Wyomissing, 184-6

CLASS 3A BOYS POLE VAULT: Matt Julian, Penn Manor, 15-7

CLASS 3A BOYS TRIPLE JUMP: Jakari Lomax, Harrisburg, 48-8 1/4

CLASS 3A BOYS SHOT PUT: Brandon George, Berks Catholic, 57-6

Friday Track Events Finals

3200m

CLASS 2A GIRLS: Laura Sakol, Camp Hill, 11:36.37

CLASS 3A GIRLS: Marlee Starliper, Northern York, 10:24.21

CLASS 2A BOYS: Logan Horst, Lancaster Mennonite, 9:45.91

CLASS 3A BOYS: Casey Padgett, Carlisle, 9:25.96