× Elementary school volunteer accused of inappropriately touching 2 male students

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Cornwall man who volunteered at Northwest Elementary School is accused of inappropriately touching two male students, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office.

Richard Hollinger, 72, faces two counts each of institutional sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, court documents show.

Hollinger allegedly touched the students in their buttocks and genitals in March while serving as a volunteer in the third-grade reading program, the DA’s Office says. The alleged sexual assault took place during one-one-one reading instruction.

Authorities arrested Hollinger Friday. He has since been arraigned and remanded to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 bail.