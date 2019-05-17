× Friends of the Lancaster Public Library’s 64th Annual Big Book Sale opens Monday

LANCASTER COUNTY — Attention, bookworms!

The Friends of the Lancaster Public Library’s 64th Annual Big Book Sale opens Monday at Franklin & Marshall College’s Alumni Sports and Fitness Center, 929 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster.

The sale runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. All books are half-price on the final day of the sale, organizers say.

More than 250,000 used books will be available for sale, with prices beginning at 50 cents for some paperbacks and $2 for some hardcovers.

Credit cards are welcome, parking is free, and there will be an on-site snack bar.

In addition to more than quarter million books on hand, shoppers will also find thousands of other items, including vinyl records, sheet music, audio books, CDs, and DVDs.

The Friends have collected over 1,000 autographed books; heaps of children’s books; copious amounts of craft

books; and they have expanded the sale’s foreign language section.

Proceeds from the sale directly benefit Lancaster Public Library and its patrons. With the Friends’ support, the library can continue providing meaningful and relevant services, resources, and materials to over 325,000

annual visitors.