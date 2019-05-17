Gettysburg HS senior killed in two-vehicle crash in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A senior at Gettysburg High School was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Adams County, according to a State Police report.
Faith Boone, 18, was a passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu when the vehicle was struck by a Ford F-250 on Hoffman Home Road at Speelman Klinger Road. She died at the scene.
The report said the Chevrolet was traveling west on Speelman Klinger Road around 1 p.m. when the driver, a 19-year-old man, approached a stop sign and entered Hoffman Home Road directly into the path of the Ford, which was heading south toward the intersection.
The driver of the Chevrolet was flown to York Hospital with suspected major injuries while the driver of the Ford was taken to Gettysburg Hospital via ambulance with a suspected minor injury, the report added.
South Western York Outlaws, a travel baseball and softball organization, issued this statement on Facebook:
It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness to post that our Outlaw family has lost one of our bright, young athletes this afternoon to God’s hands.
Gettysburg High School senior and Lady Outlaw softball player, Faith Boone, passed away this afternoon as the result of a automobile accident.
Faith was an amazing young lady, who was hard working, a great teammate and always willing to do whatever she was asked!
Here is a quote that shows just what kind of player and person Faith was …
When she was asked to play 1st base during a game, Faith replied … “Coach Scott, I will play wherever you need me, but have you seen how short I am?”
RIP Faith .. you are in a much better place now, but you surely are going to be missed down here by all those who knew and loved you!