Harrisburg Humane Society, Susquehanna Township Police partner for “Canine for a Day” program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - The Susquehanna Township Police Department just launched its new Canine for a Day program with the Harrisburg Humane Society. The new partnership gives dogs at the humane society a couple hours out of their kennels while at the same time an opportunity to meet someone who may want to adopt them.

"They deserve to have a family just like we do," said Susquehanna Township Police Ofc. Charles Rhoads. "So you know, get them out of there instead of being cooped up."

Every Wednesday, a police officer will take a dog from the humane society and take them out into different neighborhoods, letting people know they are up for adoption. Each dog that goes out with an officer is tested beforehand and chosen by the humane society's behavior team leaders, making sure a dog is the perfect match.

"He just kind of hangs out in the back of the car while driving and then gets excited," said Ofc. Rhoads. "As soon as we get out he's ready to play."

This partnership not only allows dogs to get out of the shelter for a day, but also help Susquehanna Township Police strengthen their community relations. Ofc. Rhoads becoming a salesman for the day, pitching to each person he met that they should adopt Evy/Chance, the dog he took out on Wednesday.

Evy has no restrictions and if good with other animals and loves kids. Evy was the name given to him by the shelter when he was first brought in last year. He was adopted out in January and named Chance by his new family but they returned him because he was too much energy for their older dog.

So now, Chance is looking for his second chance at a forever home.

"It's important that the dogs get adopted and they're not sitting in a shelter for a lifestyle," said Jeff Snell, Harrisburg Humane Society. "Because we do have limited staff that can interact with them so it's best that they get to a good home as soon as possible."

Each week Susquehanna Township Police and the Harrisburg Humane Society will post info about the dog in the 'Canine for a Day' program. Information on how to adopt Evy/Chance or any of the other animals at the humane society can be found here.