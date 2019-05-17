× Harrisburg woman accused of using friend’s ATM card without permission

MIDDLETOWN, Dauphin County — A 33-year-old Harrisburg woman has been charged with one count of access device fraud after Lower Swatara Township Police say she used a Middletown woman’s debit card to make nine unauthorized charges in January.

Jessica Cave, of the 900 block of Eisenhower Bvld., was charged last Friday after a police investigation into the victim’s complaint. The victim told police that she discovered nine unauthorized transactions made with her debit card between Jan. 19 and Jan. 26.

The transactions were for six Lyft rides, two ATM withdrawals, and one sale using the Facebook Pay app.

The victim reported to police that on Jan. 19, she picked up Cave and brought her to her home. The victim and Cave were friends, the victim told police. During the time she stayed at the victim’s home, the victim said, Cave had the opportunity to access the victim’s debit card.

Police interviewed Cave at the Red Roof Inn on Eisenhower Boulevard on April 26, according to the criminal complaint. Cave allegedly admitted to using the victim’s card without the victim’s knowledge.