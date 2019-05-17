× Here’s where you can find up-to-the minute Pennsylvania municipal primary election results

HARRISBURG — With Tuesday’s municipal primary election just ahead, Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is reminding Pennsylvania voters that they can see up-to-the minute results on the Department of State’s election night returns website.

“The public, candidates and the press can find the earliest and most complete picture of how the electorate voted on our election returns site,” Boockvar said in a press release. “We collaborate with all 67 county election offices to consolidate results as soon as they are available.”

Visitors to electionreturns.pa.gov can customize searches, receive timely updates, view results on mobile devices, use a location-based service through the “My County” link to instantly bring up their county’s election returns and connect to each county’s election results website.

The department will post unofficial results on the site as it receives reports from counties after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

On May 21, registered Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania will select their parties’ nominees for:

Judge of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania (two open seats)

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

Judge of the Municipal Court (Philadelphia)

County, school board and local seats such as mayor, city or borough council member, township commissioner or supervisor, magisterial district judges and precinct election officials.

In addition, all registered voters in the following four districts will be able to vote in special elections to fill vacancies:

12 th Congressional District (Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union and Wyoming counties)

Congressional District (Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union and Wyoming counties) 11 th House District (Butler County)

House District (Butler County) 33 rd Senatorial District (Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York counties) and

Senatorial District (Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York counties) and 41st Senatorial District (Armstrong, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties)

For complete information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit votesPA.com or call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

SOURCE: Pennsylvania Department of State