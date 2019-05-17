× Lancaster Police: Beware of phone scammers soliciting donations for Lancaster Police Foundation

LANCASTER — Police in Lancaster are warning residents about a phone scam in which the caller reportedly solicits donations on behalf of the Lancaster Police Foundation.

Lancaster City Police say the Lancaster Police Foundation does not solicit donations over the phone. Residents who receive such a call should not give out any personal, financial, or confidential information to anyone calling to solicit donations on behalf of the Lancaster Police Foundation.

Anyone who receives such a call should contact their local police department. The non-emergency number for Lancaster Police dispatch is (717) 664-1180.