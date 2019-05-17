× Man facing charges, another wanted after duo steals over $1,100 in store merchandise

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing retail theft charges and another is wanted after combining to steal items worth over $1,100.

Sergio Martinez is facing one count of retail theft, and one count of a felony criminal conspiracy to commit retail theft.

On May 9 around 2:35 p.m., police were dispatched to Weis Markets in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue in York for a reported retail theft.

Upon arrival, police met with a loss prevention officer who said that on May 3 around 8:15 p.m., two men arrived at the store in a light colored sedan.

Both men entered the store at separate times, and each selected merchandise and exited the store without paying.

The men proceeded to leave the premises in the same vehicle.

Police were able to identify Martinez as the suspect who stole seafood items that were valued at $205.87.

However, the second suspect remains unidentified, and is described as a short, white man with a shaved head and light grey facial hair.

The second suspect stole beauty items valued at $902.52, bringing the duo’s total to $1,113.39.

Now, Martinez is facing charges while the second suspect remains wanted.