Man who allegedly broke into ex-wife's home, shot at her and her husband waives preliminary hearing

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of breaking into his ex-wife’s South Middleton Township home and firing shots at her and her husband in early May waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday, according to court documents.

Joel Paugh, 29, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the incident, court documents show.

Paugh allegedly forced his way into their home on Netherby Lane and shot at his ex-wife and her husband as they slept in the bedroom.

Police said that a struggle ensued between Paugh and his ex-wife’s husband. The victims retrieved knives and stabbed Paugh multiple times, according to police. The three of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.