Memorial Day DUI enforcement begins in Adams, Lancaster and York Counties

Posted 5:24 AM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:51AM, May 17, 2019

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA — Enhanced DUI enforcement for the Memorial Day holiday begins Friday in Adams, Lancaster and York Counties.

The sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols begin May 17th and run through May 27th.

Also underway is the nationwide “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign, which began May 13th and continues until June 2nd.

State and municipal police departments throughout Pennsylvania will conduct joint operations targeting both seatbelt use and impaired driving.

The enhanced enforcement events are part of the Center for Traffic Safety’s Impaired Driving Program.

