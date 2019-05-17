Mother Nature is switching gears from Spring to Summer this weekend!

MINOR RAIN CHANCE TODAY: Unlike the last 2 months of Fridays, we are thankfully not dealing with a wash out today. In fact, today only looks to feature a minor rain chance as a cold front crosses through later today. A few showers and thunderstorms may develop along that front, but given how dry the atmosphere remains, it will likely be very scattered activity. That spells good news for the Spring Gate Strawberry Festival which kicks off today at 3 PM in Harrisburg! The event features both indoor and outdoor activity and while you will want to have the umbrella on hand, it won’t be necessary through the entire event. It will also be a pretty mild night ahead much like the last couple of nights. Get ready for even warmer temperatures this weekend!

WEEKEND WARM UP: A strong ridge continues to build along the eastern states this weekend. That means heights will be rising and temperatures will be warming up. In fact, unseasonably warm temperatures will be likely this weekend with highs by Sunday a good 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year. The same pattern even lingers into next week with plenty of days in the 80s, although not quite as warm as Sunday’s temperatures. With the unseasonably warm air, we will likely be bringing some muggy conditions with higher dew points and therefore higher humidity. Get ready to get those air conditioners cranking!

UNSETTLED PATTERN CONTINUES: Thankfully we don’t have any real washout days in the forecast. In fact, you can enjoy your weekend nicely knowing that there is only a small chance for a few stray showers on Saturday, and a few thunderstorms on Sunday. By Monday, we have a slightly better chance for some more organized showers and thunderstorms with the passage of another cold front, but even that chance doesn’t look all too impressive. Despite rain chances every day, we will definitely be seeing more dry time than wet conditions!