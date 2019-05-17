Olivia’s prepares Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sliders

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sliders!

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Check it out in the clip below, and the recipe:

Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sliders

2 LB roasted Chicken Breast

1 cup Fresh Celery – finely chopped

1 cup Grapes – chopped

1/2 cup Mayonnaise

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 cup Craisins – chopped

1/2 cup walnuts – chopped

Mix all above ingredients together. Served on Olivia’s homemade sandwich rolls & served w Baklava Sweet Potato Fries. Enjoy!!