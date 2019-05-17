Olivia’s prepares Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sliders

Posted 8:42 AM, May 17, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sliders!

 

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Check it out in the clip below, and the recipe:

Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sliders 

2 LB roasted Chicken Breast
1 cup Fresh Celery – finely chopped
1 cup Grapes – chopped
1/2 cup Mayonnaise
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 cup Craisins – chopped
1/2 cup walnuts – chopped
Mix all above ingredients together.  Served on Olivia’s homemade sandwich rolls & served w Baklava Sweet Potato Fries.  Enjoy!!
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.