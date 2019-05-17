Olivia’s prepares Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sliders

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!
Harry and Yanni are preparing Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sliders!
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Check it out in the clip below, and the recipe:
Cape Cod Chicken Salad Sliders
2 LB roasted Chicken Breast
1 cup Fresh Celery – finely chopped
1 cup Grapes – chopped
1/2 cup Mayonnaise
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 cup Craisins – chopped
1/2 cup walnuts – chopped
Mix all above ingredients together. Served on Olivia’s homemade sandwich rolls & served w Baklava Sweet Potato Fries. Enjoy!!