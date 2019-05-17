× Owner of cemetery in Dover pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud

HARRISBURG — Arminda Martin, one of the owners of Suburban Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Dover, pleaded guilty Friday to defrauding at least 200 customers out of approximately $500,000.

Martin, 48, entered the guilty plea to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, according to court documents.

She and her husband, 55-year-old Theodore Martin, were indicted in April 2018. The indicted alleged that from 2010 to 2016, they embezzled money for their own personal gain that was to be used for burial services, including burial plots, vaults, caskets, and grave markers.