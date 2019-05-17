Pequea Valley, Lanc. Country Day Advance, Dallastown out of PIAA State Tennis Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Derry Township, Dauphin County - The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat is an over used cliched but it was on full display Friday at the Hershey Racquet Club for the PIAA State Tennis Quarterfinals. Three area teams took to the indoor hard courts with hope to advance to Saturdays semifinal and final rounds.

The morning session featured two teams in Double-A, Lancaster Country Day and Pequea Valley. The Braves magical year continues thanks to a thrilling comeback victory in singles. Devon Clemmer who dropped the first set, won the second set via a tiebreaker and then put together a dominating third set to win 6-0. Brady Burns and Hunter Winey cruised to straight set wins in the Pequea victory.

Lancaster Country Day advances with two wins in singles from George Markley and Jonah Rebert. David Del Terzo and Thomas Westbrook put together a dominating performance on the doubles side in the 3-2 win.

In Triple-A, Dallastown ran into a red hot Great Valley squad. Their name equaling their performance on the court as they down the Wildcats 3-0.

Check out the highlights in the link above.