Police ID man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Update: Columbia Borough Police have identified the man killed in Thursday night’s pedestrian-involved crash as 45-year-old Michael Graybill.

Graybill, of Lancaster, was hit by a vehicle around 11:42 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue.

Police say the driver of the vehicle called 911 and remained on scene. The driver is cooperating with police.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Officer Brent Keyser at 717-684-7735.

Previous: Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian-involved crash.

According to Lancaster County Dispatch, one person was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue in Columbia around 11:45 p.m. on May 16.

The striking vehicle did stay on scene, but there is no word on if any charges are being filed at this time.