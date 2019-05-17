× Police investigating reported shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Lancaster City that briefly caused several area schools to go into lockdown.

One man has reportedly been shot in the abdomen, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

The shooting occurred around 12:40 p.m. in the area of East Chestnut and North Marshall Streets, according to dispatch.

Police say the victim collapsed on East Chestnut Street, which is where they responded. Police told FOX43 they are still trying to determine where the shooting took place. They are encouraging any witnesses or anyone with camera footage of the incident to come forward.

There are no suspects at this time, police say, and it is unclear how many people may have been involved.

Police have blocked off portions of East Chestnut and East Fulton Street, near North Franklin Street.

The School District of Lancaster tweeted around 1 p.m. that several schools were on lockdown as a result of the shooting, but the lockdown was lifted about 20 minutes later.

ALERT: Police are investigating reports of a shooting on several blocks away from the McCaskey Campus. Wickersham Elem, Lincoln MS and the campus are on lockdown with additional police presence. There is no reason to believe the incident is school related and students are safe. — SDoL (@SDoLancaster) May 17, 2019

UPDATE: Police have given the ok to lift the lock down at the Campus schools. The school day will continue as planned with additional police presence this afternoon as a safety precaution. — SDoL (@SDoLancaster) May 17, 2019

FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.