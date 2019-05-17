× Police: Palmyra woman charged in incident that involved a responding officer performing CPR on unresponsive child

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation into an incident in which a responding officer had to perform CPR on an unresponsive child has led to charges against a 28-year-old Palmyra woman, according to Palmyra Borough Police.

Samantha Hoyer, of Palmyra, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, reckless endangerment, unsworn falsification and harassment, court documents show.

Police didn’t release much detail in regards to the incident but did say that it occurred on May 10 at 12:36 p.m.

Hoyer was transported to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.