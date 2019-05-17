Police searching for suspect from attempted robbery in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspect from an attempted robbery.

On May 14 around 4:10 a.m., the above pictured man entered the Turkey Hill store in the 800 block of New Holland Avenue in Manheim Township.

The suspect demanded the clerk open the register, and claimed that he had a gun in his pocket.

The clerk told the man that she didn’t believe he had a gun, and he got frustrated and walked out of the store.

No money was exchanged in the incident.

Anyone knowing the identity of the depicted male is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”

