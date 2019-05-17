× Police stress importance of locking your vehicle after investigation of car theft in Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police in Manheim Township are reminding residents — for what feels like the hundredth time — to remember not to leave their vehicles unlocked with the keys inside after the investigation of a vehicle theft Wednesday night.

According to police, a resident on the 500 block of Kensington Road reported their 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage stolen at about 6 p.m. The car was parked outside the victim’s residence, but was left unlocked with the keys inside, police say.

At about 8 p.m., police found the vehicle after it had been involved in a crash on the 700 block of Sterling Place. Witnesses on the scene told police five juvenile boys were seen fleeing from the car after the crash.

Police say two of the juveniles, both 15, were apprehended while running from the scene. They are still attempting to identify the three remaining suspects.

The two juveniles were released to their parents, police say. Charges against both are pending.

Manheim Township Police stress the importance of leaving vehicles secured by locking the doors and taking the keys when residence leave them parked.