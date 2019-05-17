× Police warn residents about suspicious man in Hellam Township

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER, Pa.– Hellam Township Police are warning residents of a suspicious man.

According to police, the man is described as being Hispanic and between 17 and 20-years-old, with a thin build. Police say he stands between 5’4″ and 5’6″ tall.

The man has been visiting homes in the Druck Valley and Fahringer Drive area of Hellam Township and asks to speak to the woman of the home about schools, investigators say. Police say the man is carrying an iPad and drives a newer model white colored sedan.

At this point, police say they do not know the man’s purpose or intention of his visits.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they encounter this individual.