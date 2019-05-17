× QB Tommy Stevens transfers from Penn State to Mississippi State

STATE COLLEGE — Tommy Stevens made his decision to transfer out of Penn State official on Friday.

The former Nittany Lion quarterback is heading for Mississippi State, where he will be reunited with former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, the head coach of the Bulldogs.

Stevens tweeted the news on Friday.

“After carefully considering the numerous opportunities presented to me, taking four official visits and weighing the most important factors to my family and I, I have decided for my fifth and final year of eligibility I will be joining Coach Moorhead and his staff at Mississippi State University,” Stevens said in a letter posted on Twitter. “I am very blessed to have the opportunity to go to a place like MSU, where I can create more relationships and more experiences. A place that will give me the opportunity to compete at the highest level and also a place where I can expand my education even further. I couldn’t be more excited to be a Bulldog.”

Stevens was expected to replace graduated Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley under center in the fall, but his spring practice was limited by injury and Nittany Lion coach James Franklin would not commit to naming him the starter after the Blue-White Game in April. Stevens responded by entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Since joining Penn State in 2015, Stevens was considered McSorley’s heir apparent. The Lions worked him into games as best they could, allowing him to play multiple positions in the offense. But his 2018 season was marred by a nagging, undisclosed injury that eventually required surgery after the regular season, causing him to miss Penn State’s loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Sean Clifford is now the presumptive favorite to earn the starting job at quarterback for Penn State.

Stevens expressed a few warm words for his time at Penn State in the statement announcing his transfer.

“I have earned a degree that will knock down doors and opportunities the rest of my life once my football career is over,” Stevens said. “For that I can say my time at Penn State has been nothing short of an amazing experience. I am forever thankful for my time there and will forever be a Nittany Lion.”