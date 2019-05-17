× Ravens add LBs Pernell McPhee, Shane Ray

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have added two players to boost their pass rush.

The team has brought back LB Pernell McPhee on a one-year deal, and will also add LB Shane Ray, pending a physical.

McPhee, 30, will be returning to the place where he had the best years of his career, racking up 17 sacks over four seasons in Baltimore.

However, McPhee took a large payday, and left the Ravens after 2014.

Now, he will return and the team hopes he can help boost the pass rush.

Ray, 25, is coming off of two down seasons that have been marred with injuries.

In the past two years, Ray has totaled a lowly two sacks and 26 tackles.

The Ravens are hoping the former first round pick can regain form in Baltimore.