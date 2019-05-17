Sports Spotlight: Gettysburg Clash – PA Posse takes on the World of Outlaws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ABBOTTSTOWN, Adams County -- A perfect evening for racing as the PA Posse battled the World of Outlaws in the Gettysburg Clash Wednesday.

It was the Outlaws' first stop at Lincoln Speedway in 2019.

"It's always great to come home," said Hanover native Logan Schuchart, driver of the #1s World of Outlaws. "You have your family, your friends and everybody that sported you since the beginning. No matter the results, it's pretty cool and makes it fun to be a part of."

Speaking of results, though, the PA Posse came out on top as Lance Dewease, of Fayetteville, won the 410 Sprints.

Kyle Moody, a teammate of Dewease, is another local racer as he resides in Lewisberry.

"I grew up in the area and to be a PA Posse member just means everything," Moody said. "It's very hard to make a name for yourself here in Pennsylvania as a good race. My goals and aspirations to someday (are) to someday do what these guys do for a living. I have to push myself to do things that they're doing and compete at their level."

Both teams race Friday and Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County.