State Game Commission traps rare cinnamon-colored black bear in Snyder County

SNYDER COUNTY — Pennsylvania game wardens trapped and released a rare, cinnamon-colored bear Thursday in Snyder County, the state Game Commission said in a Facebook post.

The 332-pound male was trapped after residents reported it was getting into chicken coops.

Because of its unique nature, game wardens took the bear to Indian Valley Elementary School to show it to 600 students and teachers before relocating it to Rothrock State Forest in Mifflin County.