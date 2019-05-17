State Game Commission traps rare cinnamon-colored black bear in Snyder County

Posted 4:02 PM, May 17, 2019, by

SNYDER COUNTY — Pennsylvania game wardens trapped and released a rare, cinnamon-colored bear Thursday in Snyder County, the state Game Commission said in a Facebook post.

The 332-pound male was trapped after residents reported it was getting into chicken coops.

Because of its unique nature, game wardens took the bear to Indian Valley Elementary School to show it to 600 students and teachers before relocating it to Rothrock State Forest in Mifflin County.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.