State Police: 2 dead in house explosion in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people died after a house exploded in Luzerne County Friday morning, according to State Police.

State Police say a home in the 2000 block of Alberdeen Road, Dorrance Township exploded around 1:32 a.m.

The victims have been identified as 66-year-old Ester Hedgepeth and 77-year-old Eugene Hedgepeth.

A 20-year-old man escaped the debris from the explosion, State Police add. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown what caused the explosion.

