Two men arrested on charges of access device fraud and possession of marijuana

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men were arrested Saturday on charges of access device fraud and possession of marijuana.

Police say they were patrolling the Walmart parking lot in Lower Allen Township when they observed a rental vehicle. Knowing that rental vehicles have been used by individuals to commit theft and fraud at that location, officers continued their surveillance.

According to police, the men entered the store and took actions that were consistent with previous incidents where people used cloned credit cards. Police note that one of the men used five prepaid gift cards to purchase a large money order that was then sent to another store.

The men exited the store and began to drive away, in which police initiated a traffic stop.

Police say an odor of marijuana was detected from the vehicle and neither person was on the rental agreement.

The men were then separated and according to police, their stories didn’t add up. Anthony Blain, 25, and Guyallens Celestin, 36, were then taken into custody.

During a search of Blain and Celestin as well as the vehicle, police found $2,400 in cash, around 40 gift cards and debit cards with approximately $2,000 on them, four money orders totaling $2,200, technological equipment consistent with making cloned credit cards, and marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

They now face charges.