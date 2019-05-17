Warm and a bit humid with a few thunderstorms possible Friday, then small rain chances for the weekend and turning very warm!

WARMER WITH A FEW STORMS: There next wave brings a cold front back down to Central PA, but overall conditions should stay mainly dry. The morning begins with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. There’s a small chance for a shower or two, but most should stay dry. Temperatures begin in the 50s to near 60 degrees. A mixture of clouds and sunshine continues through most of the afternoon. There’s a small chance for a few showers or thunderstorms, and an even small chance for a stronger to severe thunderstorm in some of our far southwestern locations. Temperatures are even warmer, with readings in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. It’s also a bit more humid with a bit of a breeze. The evening brings partly to mostly clear skies. It’s quiet and pleasant for Friday evening plans. The rest of the night brings partly clear skies. Temperatures drop into the middle to upper 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend looks mainly dry for Saturday, but a couple showers or thunderstorms could try to sneak in on Sunday. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures. Readings reach the lower to middle 70s. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out, but most should stay dry. Skies are partly sunny on Sunday, and the small rain chances return. A couple showers or thunderstorms are possible, but most should stay dry. Readings turn very warm, and they reach the lower to middle 80s. Conditions turn muggy too.

WARMER NEXT WEEK: Conditions remain warmer than average through the early part of next week. Monday brings a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms as the next cold front crosses through the region. Temperatures are in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday is quieter with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures are a bit lower, with readings in the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine as the next system approaches. There’s a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms during the late day or evening hours. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday brings the chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. Temperatures are back into the lower to middle 80s.

Have a great weekend!

-Andrea Michaels