× York man facing charges after attempting to flee police, being found in possession of marijuana

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after attempting to flee police and being found in possession of marijuana.

Willie Wade III, 24, is facing receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana, among other related charges.

On May 16 around 11:20 a.m., a stolen 2018 Black Honda Civic attempted to flee from police in the area of N. West Street and W. Market Street in York.

The vehicle, which was found to be driven by Wade III, ran two stop signs in two different areas that each led out onto main roads that were populated with regular traffic.

Wade III sped through intersections before crashing into a pole on Lynn Street.

Then, Wade III attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended by police.

Once in custody, police found that Wade III was in possession of a bag of marijuana that weighed about 15 grams.

Now, Wade III is facing charges.