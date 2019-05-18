Memorial ceremony honors and remembers innocent DUI victims in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, York County - A special day for many as they remember and honor innocent DUI victims.

The York Area Highway Safety Council's Kain Memorial committee held a re-dedication ceremony today at the William Kain Park in Springfield Township.

The committee holds the ceremony each year to remember all of the lives lost in alcohol or drug-related crashes on York County roads. Organizers said it not only serves as a memorial to the victims but also as a reminder of the tragic consequences of driving under the influence.

"Impaired driving is 100 percent preventable, it's a choice," said Missy Sweitzer, Kain Memorial Committee member, "It's a person's choice that ended up putting each one of these names on that memorial, so I think it's important to have a place where people can come and remember. And I think it's important that the public learns about this."

On Saturday, the committee added nine new victim names to the memorial, bringing the total number of victims to 86.