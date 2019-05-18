PennDOT: Weekend construction impacts I-83

Road work will cause traffic delays over the weekend. PennDOT will reduce I-83 to a single lane from Friday, May 17th through Monday, May 20th. Crews will remove the existing barrier and install a new concrete median glare screen.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting at 9:00 PM Friday, May 17, its contractor will close the northbound and southbound left lanes of Interstate 83 between Exit 40A for Limekiln Road and Exit 41A for Route 581 (Camp Hill) and begin the first of four weekend operations to remove the existing concrete barrier, excavate, place base course, and install new concrete median glare screen.

PennDOT advises motorists that from 9:00 PM Friday, May 17, through 6:00 AM Monday, May 20, travel will be reduced to a single lane to excavate and replace the concrete median glare screen barrier that divides the highway.

Then starting the week of May 20 motorists may encounter nighttime single-lane restrictions through the work zone between 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM as crews begin bituminous paving operations. Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

This work is part of a project to repair and resurface a 1.3-mile section of Interstate 83 from the bridge over the Yellow Breeches Creek at the Cumberland-York County Line to Exit 41A. This section of I-83 averages more than 67,400 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

The $4,144.090 contract was awarded to Hempt Bros., Inc. of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, and includes milling the top layer of asphalt. concrete patching, roadway base repair, resurfacing with a 4.5-inch Superpave asphalt overlay, replacing concrete center-median glare screen barrier, and installation of new guide rail, signs and pavement markings. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by mid-September 2019.

Eventually, it may be necessary to temporarily detour traffic when overnight work is scheduled to repair and resurface ramps within the New Cumberland (Exit 40-B) and Lemoyne (Exit 41-B) interchanges. None of these restrictions will be scheduled over the busy Memorial Day, Independence Day, or Labor Day holiday weekends.