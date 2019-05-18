Pennsylvania State Police Announces On-Duty Death

HARRISBURG, PA – A state trooper died in the line of duty from a medical episode Saturday, according to State Police.

Acting Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel Robert Evanchick announced the death of Trooper Donald C. Brackett Saturday night.

Members from the Troop M, Trevose and Troop T, King of Prussia stations responded to westbound I-276 at mile marker 351.9 in Bucks County around 11:30 a.m. after Trooper Brackett failed to answer radio transmissions. He was found unresponsive outside of his patrol vehicle from an apparent medical episode. Upon discovering him, members immediately began CPR. Advanced medical personnel transported him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia, but were unable to revive him.

“All personnel of the Pennsylvania State Police are deeply affected by this loss,” said Lieutenant Colonel Evanchick. “Our thoughts are with Trooper Brackett’s family and friends as they mourn his sudden passing.”

Trooper Brackett enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in October 2001. He was assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop T, King of Prussia at the time of his death. He had also been assigned to Troop K, Media and Troop M, Trevose during his career with the department.

A graduate of the 110th cadet class, Trooper Brackett was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was 58 years old.