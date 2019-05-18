Pennsylvania State Police hosts one-day camp in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County - State troopers welcomed lots of friendly faces into the Hershey State Police Academy.

Police hosted the sunny day camp on Saturday. It's a one day camp where children and adults with special needs can interact with state troopers and learn about all the things they do.

More than 150 people were able to enjoy a day filled with lots of games, obstacle courses, and k-9 units demonstrations. Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Samantha Minnucci said they even got the chance to ride around in patrol vehicles and build life-long friendships with the troopers.

"The special needs community is a wonderful group of people that we want them to know that we care about them, that we are here for them and we love that they're interested in our profession. We don't want them to fear us, we want them to know that we are here to dedicate our lives to serve them and the rest of the community," said Minnucci.

All of the participants got a certificate of completion and other goods during the graduation ceremony.