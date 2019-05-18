× Update: Police arrest woman who struck ex-boyfriend with her vehicle

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County – UPDATE: Police have arrested Betty Carr.

Officers say Carr struck her ex-boyfriend with her vehicle, Saturday morning in Harrisburg.

Carr faces multiple charges.

PREVIOUS: Harrisburg Police are for looking for Betty Carr.

Investigators say she struck her ex-boyfriend with her vehicle, Saturday morning.

Police say it happened on the 1600 block of Elm Street, behind Lincoln School.

According to officers, Carr also hit an occupied vehicle several times.

A warrant for Carr has been issued for the following charges: two counts each of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of criminal mischief and terroristic threats.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.