Severe weather threat Sunday as temperatures climb into the upper 80s!

UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPS: Saturday afternoon, our temperature peaked at 80 degrees! That’s 7 degrees above average for this time of year making it feel more like summer than spring. This trend looks to continue over the next week with more days staying above average than not. In fact, tomorrow will likely be the warmest day we have had so far this year with highs in the upper 80s! We’ll be around 15-20 degrees above average Sunday afternoon as a strong ridge continues to build along the eastern states. This unseasonably warm temperature pattern will spill over into the start of the next work week. As a wave of low pressure closes in Sunday, we continue to monitor the threat of severe weather.

SEVERE THREAT SUNDAY: A deepening area of low pressure will likely bring the threat of severe weather our way Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for the Susquehanna Valley with regards to storm development tomorrow. This is only a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale, which is low, but we still need to be weather aware Sunday. The best timing for strong to severe storms to develop will be between 2 PM and 7 PM Sunday, with the potential for more storms in the evening, but none that should be severe. The main threats we will continue to monitor will be large hail and damaging winds. While the threat of tornadoes is low, it is non-zero. There is plenty of energy for these storms to tap into giving the good potential for strong updraft and large hail. These will be more supercell storms and isolated rather than a line of storms. Showers could linger into the overnight period, but should generally be drying up late.

WARMING TREND CONTINUES: Mother Nature seems to be liking the summer-like temperatures as we will continue to see above average warmth in the coming days. Temperatures will be averaging 15-20 degrees above normal aside from a brief cool-down Tuesday and Wednesday. Even that cool down will feature above average temperatures with highs in the upper 70s! We are feeling more like the middle of summer than spring!

Have a great Saturday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash