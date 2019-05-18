U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center hosting 2019 Army Heritage Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- American history came to life Saturday in Cumberland County.

The U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle hosted its annual event, Army Heritage Days, a timeline living history event featuring more than 400 re-enactors from before the US had an army up to current military operations.

Nearly 10 thousand people are expected to come out over the weekend to see the tanks, jeeps, and aircraft fly-overs.

"We're really built around telling the army story one soldier at a time and that's how we capture army heritage," Jeff Mangelsdorf, director of U.S. Army and Heritage Education Center, said. "But it really just isn't army heritage it's our nations history. So beyond knowing just what your relatives may have done in the war, there's a need to understanding America and where the roots of our idea of civil liberties and democracy."

Taking off was a huey that flew combat missions in Vietnam. Mangelsdorf said the aircraft was restored from scratch in Lancaster and just started flying about a year ago. The chopper will be taking off again Sunday. You can see it in person and talk to the crew that did the restoration work.