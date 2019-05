Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're recognizing some smart kids in tonight's Weekend Album - third graders at Southern Elementary School singing about weather!

FOX 43'S Meterologist Jessica Pash visited them to talk about what meteorologists do, and give a lesson on weather. She also answered their questions.

If you have a fun photo, video, or event you'd like us to show off, send FOX 43 an email at weekendalbum@fox43.Com. We'll do our best to show as many as we can. It just has to be local.