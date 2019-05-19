× Man dies after motorcycle crash in Carroll Township

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Perry County – A 61-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Carroll Township, Saturday.

According to the coroner’s office, Richard Brooks of Shermans Dale lost control of his motorcycle on a turn along Windy Hill Road.

The coroner’s office says Brooks motorcycle traveled off the roadway, down into an embankment and struck several small trees.

The crash happened after midnight.

Brooks was pronounced dead on the scene. The coroner’s office says the death was accidental.

According to the coroner’s office, Brooks was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

State Police are investigating.