Motorcycle crash leaves two people in critical condition

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County – Police are investigating a crash that left two motorcyclists in critical condition.

Officers say the crash happened between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle just before 1:00 p.m., Saturday, in the square at York New Salem.

Police say a motorist traveling eastbound on George Street collided with a motorcycle traveling southbound.

The motorcycle traveling southbound was occupied by two people.

Both motorcyclists were thrown from the bike and neither was wearing a helmet. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

Both patients are listed in critical condition.

 

