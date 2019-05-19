One person dead, another injured after two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County – One person is dead and another individual is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg.

The crash happened after 6:30 a.m., Sunday on the 1600 block of North Cameron Street.

Officers say both drivers were taken to the hospital.

One driver died in the hospital. Police say the driver of the other vehicle is expected to survive.

The Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-558-6900.

 

